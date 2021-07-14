3 hours ago

State Transport Corporation (STC) CEO, Nana Akomea, has addressed the hypocrisy of Ghanaians, particularly with regard to the car loan for Members of Parliament.

The Finance Ministry presented a $28 million loan agreement before Parliament for the Members of the House to purchase vehicles.

All two hundred and seventy-five (275) Members of Parliament (MPs) are entitled to this loan and there is another for a $3.5 million car loan for members of the 8th Council of State for them to also purchase vehicles.

This offer has however been vehemently condemned by the general public.

Touching on the issue on Peace FM's morning show 'Kokrokoo', Nana Akomea wondered why the citizenry would condemn the MPs for seeking a car loan.

He noted that the car loan is justifiable claiming, as the name suggests, it's a loan that the MPs are being offered to buy their cars.

To him, Ghanaians are the same people who will criticize them should they be spotted in an Uber or a car not worthy of an MP.

Nana Akomea told host Kwami Sefa Kayi that the MPs deserve the loan saying, "people expect pomp and pageantry. Ghanaians expect it and yet, when it happens, the same Ghanaians kick against it. Coming here (into the studio), if I had sat in an Uber, someone would have come to tell that Honourable came in an Uber. They expect you to ride a big four-wheel drive".