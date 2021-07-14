3 hours ago

John Boadu, General Secretary of the ruling New Patriotic Party(NPP), has come to the defence of the Members of Parliament over their $28 million car loan.

The Finance Ministry presented a loan agreement before Parliament for all 275 Parliamentarians to purchase vehicles and another $3.5 million car loan for members of the 8th Council of State to also buy vehicles.

This request has however been condemned by the general public as they argue the money should be used to alleviate the plight of Ghanaians, particularly to salvage them from the ravages of the Coronavirus pandemic.

But to John Boadu, the MPs acquiring cars is in the right order.

He believed the MPs have even been cheated because the State buys cars for members of the Judiciary and Executive.

He, therefore, questioned why it should even a loan agreement for MPs to buy cars whereas the other two arms of government get cars without taking a loan.

Speaking on Peace FM's 'Kokrokoo' programme, John Boadu said; "All the other two arms of government with the level of Parliamentarians, the government buys cars, fuel them for their drivers and also maintains the cars for them. When it comes to Parliamentarians, they go for a loan for it to be deducted from their salary for them to use their car in their line of duty, but because we say they're receiving loans, then we (the citizens) become angry because of how we've poisoned it. The alternative will be more expensive to this country than what they're doing now. In my view, they are being cheated."

''I don't also understand the Parliamentarians for accepting that kind of arrangement. I don't understand!'', he added.