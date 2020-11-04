1 hour ago

The state has charged 29 out of the 51 persons who are being held over attempts to secede from Ghana with treason felony.

The 29 are also facing five additional charges to wit conspiracy to commit crime, causing unlawful damage, rioting with weapons and participation in a campaign of a prohibited organization.

In Court on Wednesday, prosecution led by Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) Sylvester Asare filed an amended charge sheet containing the above charges against the 29 persons.

Accused persons

The accused persons are Nene Kwaku Agblorm alias Joshua Tawiah Agblorm, Ernest Kpevu, Devine Seddoh, Bright Klutsey, Selasi Gbadago, Gilbert Nyadzinyo, Benjamin Gabadago, Felix Sosa, Lawrence Nyadzinor and Excel Liberty Aheto Kuegbesika.

The rest are Divine Nyadzinor, Godwin Awudza, William Amenor, Agbemenya Dotse, Louis Nyadzinor, Mawulolo Ahorble, Fiave Joeffery, George Akweti, Noah Ahiatogahand Samuel Gbolomo.

Others are Rapheal Tettevi, James Namewortor, Abednego Dzreke Mawuena, Emmanuel Hayford Afedo, Isaac Kwesi Afeku, Richard Adri alias Mumuni, Prosper Avumenyi, John Kornla Gbedema and Stephen Asime.

The Circuit Court in Accra, however, discharged the remaining 22 arraigned for their respective roles in the disturbing incidents in the Volta Region.

The Prosecutor Sylvester Asare told the court that they have gone far with investigations and prayed the court not to grant bail for the remaining 29 accused persons.

No reasons were given to the court by the prosecution on why the 22 have been let go.

According to him, remanding the accused persons will enable the prosecution speed up with investigations.

Lawyers of the accused persons Theophilus Donkor prayed the court to admit the accused persons to bail on humanitarian grounds.

According to him, his clients have well-meaning members of society to stand as sureties for them. He said the accused persons also have their permanent place of abode.

But the court presided over by Her Honour Rosemary Baah Torsu remanded the 29 accused persons while and adjourning the case to November 19, 2020.

In a related development, another set of 27 of the accused persons who are currently on remand will reappear on November 9.