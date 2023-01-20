45 minutes ago

The issue of suicide is becoming rampant in the Sehwi environs as another person allegedly hangs himself at Bibiani in the Western North Region.

The deceased, Robert Agbesi Wayome, was found hanging dead on a crossbar inside his chamber.

The reason for the fatal decision of the 29-year-old is yet to be established.

Mother of the deceased, Ama Oparebia, who spoke to Adom News said she went for prayers a day before so she could not wake up early.

However, she decided to check up on her son after he was not sighted during his waking time, only to find him hanging dead.

The body has been picked up by the Bibiani Police Command and deposited at the Bibiani Government Hospital morgue while further investigations commence.

Also, some residents gave positive testimonies on the deceased for which they say they are yet to come to terms with his death.