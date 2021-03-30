2 hours ago

The government through the Interior Ministry has officially declared Friday, April 2, and Monday, April 5, 2021, as statutory public holidays.

This is to mark Good Friday and Easter Monday respectively.

Many Christians around the world observe Good Friday on the Friday before Easter Sunday.

It commemorates Jesus Christ’s passion, crucifixion, and death, which is told in the Christian Bible.

Easter Monday is also observed as a public holiday in many countries around the world and is part of the Easter period.

“The General Public is hereby informed that Friday, 2nd April 2021 and Monday, 5th April 2021 which mark Good Friday and Easter Monday respectively, are Statutory Public Holidays and should be observed as such throughout the country,” the statement signed by the Interior Minister, Ambrose Dery said.

Read the full statement below

Ministry of the Interior, Ghana

Declaration of Friday, 2nd April 2021 and Monday, 5th April 2021 as Statutory Public Holidays

The general public is hereby informed that Friday, 2nd April 2021 and Monday, 5th April 2021 which mark Good Friday and Easter Monday respectively, are Statutory Public Holidays and should be observed as such throughout the country.

Signed:

AMBROSE DERY (MP)

MINISTER FOR THE INTERIOR