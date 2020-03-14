9 minutes ago

Three persons have died while 20 others are injured in a fatal accident on the Accra-Kumasi highway Saturday.

The injured persons were rushed to the Suhum and Nsawam Government Hospitals while the bodies of the deceased have been deposited at the morgue.

The accident which involved articulated truck and passenger bus occurred at Teacher-Mante stretch of the Highways.

A witness, Kwadwo Minta, Staff of the National Disaster Management Organization stationed in the area told Starr News, the articulated truck with registration number AE 1913 -12 from the Kumasi direction crashed the side of the Bus with registration number GT 5425-20 coming from the opposite direction.

He said the Bus somersaulted and landed at the roadside. According to him, one of the accident vehicles was overtaking.

The Ayensuano District NADMO Director Joseph Okai Gyan who later got to the scene told Starr News the situation has created gridlock but emergency service workers are working to get the vehicles towed away.

It comes five days after the country recorded a horrible accident on the Kintampo road which involved a Sprinter Benz Bus and Yutong Bus that led to the death of 35 passengers.

starrfm.com.gh