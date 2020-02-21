3 hours ago

Three people have been crushed to death after a Tipper truck run over them at Nkwanta in the Bosomtwe District of the Ashanti region.

The maimed bodies of 32-year-old Lydia Debrah, her 2-year-old daughter as well as a yet to be identified 54-year-old gari and beans seller, were trapped under the Tipper truck.

A fourth victim, a 28-year-old pregnant woman who was partly battered by the truck is on admission at the St. Michael's Hospital in nearby Pramso.

According to eyewitnesses, the driver of the truck loaded with sand lost control after its brakes failed whilst descending a hill into the Nkwanta township.

The entire Nkwanta township was thrown into a state of mourning as volunteers tried to rescue the victims who were trapped under the truck on Friday morning.

