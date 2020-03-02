1 hour ago

A protest by residents of Sogakofe in the South Tongu District of the Volta Region, turned bloody when stray bullets hit three people, Monday.

According to sources, the police in an attempt to disperse the angry residents who besieged the police station and were pelting stones at them fired warning shots.

A stray bullet allegedly from the gun of the District Commander, Supt Michael Zah, hit three people in the leg, arm and back.

Two of the casualties are currently on admission at the District Hospital in Sogakofe while one has been taken to the Comboni Hospital. Information gathered indicates they are all in stable conditions.

The Residents earlier this morning took to the streets to protest the Volta Regional Minister, Dr Archibald Yao Letsa’s refusal to meet them and address their concerns over the increasing spate of robbery incidents in the South Tongu District.

They didn't only block the Sogakofe-Accra highway but also burnt tyers to register their displeasure.

A joint military-police team managed to control and scare away the crowd to restore calm in the town.

However, the District Security Council, Dr Archibald Letsa and opinion leaders are locked up in a crunch meeting.

Source: myjoyonline.com