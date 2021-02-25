3 hours ago

Another accident has yet occurred at Mile 40, near the Fulfulso Junction on the Buipe-Tamale highway in the Central Gonja District of the Savannah Region, claiming one more life, with two others in critical condition on admission at the Tamale Teaching Hospital (TTH).

At Akuse, two passengers — a male and female — died in an accident involving a Mercedes Benz Sprinter bus at Adelakope, near Akuse Junction, in the Yilo Krobo Municipality in the Eastern Region last Monday.

The accident on the Buipe-Tamale highway brings to 28, the number of deaths in road traffic accidents along that highway, with several injuries.

The latest accident on Tuesday morning occurred around 10 a.m., and involved a Toyota Land Cruiser with registration number GV 785-14 that burst a tyre.

The driver of the vehicle was the sole casualty on this occasion.

The Toyota Land Cruiser, which was travelling from Bolgatanga in the Upper East Region to Kumasi, is said to belong to the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology.

Confirmation

The Savannah Regional Fire Commander, Assistant Chief Fire Officer (ACFO) Kwasi Baffour Awuah, told the Daily Graphic that his men received the distress call about the accident at 10 a.m. and arrived on the scene at 10.30 a.m.

On February 17, 2021, a similar accident involving a Kia Blue Sky bus travelling from Garu in the Upper East Region to Kumasi also burst one of its front tyres, killing two people with 15 injured at Mile 40, near Sarekyekura, on the Buipe-Tamale highway.

The latest accident brings to four the number of fatal accidents that have occurred on that highway within one month.

The Savannah Regional Highway Director, Mr Paul Duah, told the Daily Graphic that the Buipe-Tamale trunk road was in good condition, and had the necessary road signs and markings, but attributed the road crashes on the stretch to mainly human and vehicular factors, and advised road users to be careful to avoid accidents.

Seven others made up of three males and four female passengers, who sustained varying degrees of injury were admitted at the Akuse Government Hospital for medical attention.

Briefing the Daily Graphic, the Akuse District Police Commander, Chief Supt Winifred Asare Nyarko, said around 7:30 p.m. on Monday, February 22, 2021, the Sprinter Benz — with registration number GT 4087-15 — driven by Christian Anku, 36, was from Ashaiman to Kpassa in the Oti Region.

He said on reaching Adelakope, the vehicle burst the front right tyre, and the driver lost control, causing the vehicle to veer of its lane into the bush where it hit a tree.

Chief Superintendent Asare Nyarko said the bodies of the two who died on the spot had been deposited at the Akuse Government Hospital morgue.

Source: graphic.com.gh