2 hours ago

Three men have been arrested by the Accra Regional Police Command for allegedly impersonating themselves as police officers in an attempt to rob a victim in his house at Amasaman, Accra.

The suspects are Michael Sewodor, 36, Abass Musah, 18, and Fuseini Mohamed, 21.

The police were called in when the victim with the assistance of others apprehended the suspects.

A search on one of the suspects revealed a 9mm Browning Pistol, No.245PM11519, loaded with three rounds of ammunitions in his pocket.

“Preliminary investigations revealed that the men had posed as police officers and approached their victim on the pretext of inviting him to the police headquarters for questioning over an alleged crime he had committed,” DSP Effia Tenge, Accra Regional Police Public Relations Officer told DAILY GUIDE yesterday.

She continued that the incident occurred on March 23, 2020 around 8pm but the matter was reported at 10:30pm.

The complainant reported that at about 8:00pm same day, the three suspects stormed his house as police officers and invited him to the headquarters.

She said the victim immediately realized that Suspect Michael Sewodor had a weapon in his pocket and so he became suspicious of them.

“The victim said he locked his gate and called on some neighbours including some security personnel living in the area for help,” she added.

She noted that it was at the regional command that it came out that the suspects were actually not police officers but suspected criminals.

DSP Tenge continued that investigations revealed that suspects intruded the house of the victim on a motorbike for a different purpose and not to make an arrest.

At the time of filing the report, DSP Tenge said suspects were yet to give out their various statements.

She advised the public to be vigilant and wary of “persons who may impersonate police officers” while committing crimes.

“If in doubt, they should request for the police officer’s identity before complying with the instructions of the officer,” the police PRO said.

Source: 3news.com