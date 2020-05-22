58 minutes ago

We have been told since our childhood that honesty is the best policy, but no one has told us the reason.

As we are constantly bombarded with lies from every direction, it can sometimes be pretty difficult to trust people around you. In this article, I am going to highlight three reasons why being honest is better than lying any day of the week.

Honesty is Easier

Have you ever told a lie and forgotten the details of it later on? If yes, then you might have to face a lot of regret in the future.

Honesty will eventually help you get a lot of things out of your shoulder. If you have something to tell the world, you can hide your identity as a John Doe and share your story on anonymous platforms.

You Will Be Found

It doesn’t matter how good of a liar you are if the other person wants to do it, he can find the loopholes in your story and realize that you have been lying to him.

Trust in the fact that truth will always find its way to the surface so you should stick to it rather than making up an absurd story to save yourself temporarily.

You Can Never Regain Trust

When you lie to someone, and they find out, no amount of apologies is going to fix that. Trust is a very delicate bridge, and once it is broken, it can never be repaired.

If you truly care about the person, you should realize that you owe them the truth, no matter how bitter it is.