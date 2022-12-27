3 hours ago

Everyone chooses the best browser depending on their needs and preferences. Google Chrome is the most widely-used and popular browser over there. It still doesn't mean that it is the best and most practical one. Multiple Firefox benefits make it far better for everyday use.

Compared to Chrome, it has plenty of extra in-built features. Moreover, it protects your privacy much better. It is also one of just a few browsers not built on the Chromium web engine. If you wonder what the reasons for choosing Firefox instead of Google Chrome are, keep reading the review and find this out. This information may save your time and help you avoid many everyday headaches with your browser.

1. Much better privacy protection

Chrome has never been good for privacy and anonymity, unfortunately. Its business model is created by collecting your personal data. It is done to adjust targeted advertisements. Firefox, in turn, blocks third-party cookies and trackers, as well as those “fingerprints” that collect information about your PC, its software, extensions, encryptions, web browsers, and preferences.

The Total cookie protection option by Firefox blocks companies from tracking your path from one site to another one. However, it saves cookies for those websites they have been created for. It also reduced the number of data those companies get from you. Full cookie-files protection is available without any specific settings. You can either choose between the Standard settings and the Strict ones.

2. Autoplay blocking feature

Autoplay videos on different websites are very annoying. This happens in Chrome only though but never in Mozilla. Some of the websites show those videos regardless of your location on the page. You will need to put in some effort to get rid of it. Of course, Chrome allows you to install third-party plugins to block those videos. However, Firefox has a built-in function.

You just need to choose settings, confidentiality and security, and have to find autoplay. It will block every ad video on every website you visit.

3. Some unique extensions

When it comes to extensions, Chrome is a leader, of course. It has many more of them than Firefox. However, all of them are also available in Firefox. Chrome, in turn, doesn’t have some extensions offered by Firefox. Some of them are Firefox Relay and Firefox Multi-Account Containers. They are absolutely unique.

Containers allow you to enter several accounts in different tabs within the browser. For instance, if you want to log in to several social media accounts on your browser, you can easily do it on Firefox. Relay provides you with temporary emails with nicknames. They can be redirected to your personal email address. Once again, it is a matter of privacy. You do not have to send your email to some services or websites you do not want to.

These are the best reasons to choose Firefox instead of Google Chrome. Among some other benefits, we could call that Firefox is open-source and has a mobile extension. The benefits are obvious and the choice is up to you!