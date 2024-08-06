3 hours ago

Three unions have announced plans to commence industrial action on August 9, 2024, if the Ministry of Finance does not authorize the payment of agreed allowances by August 8, 2024.

The unions involved in this potential strike are the Senior Staff Association-Universities of Ghana (SSA-UoG), the Federation of Senior Staff Associations of Ghana (FUSSAG), and the Teachers and Educational Workers Union of the Trade Union Congress (TEWU-TUC).

These groups have expressed concerns over the Finance Ministry’s delay in issuing a letter to effect the payment of the Vehicle Maintenance Allowance (VMA) and other related allowances.

In a statement dated Monday, August 5, the unions issued an ultimatum to the government, demanding that the allowances be settled by August 8, or they would embark on a strike the following day.

They emphasized the urgency of the situation, highlighting their frustration with the government’s inaction.

The unions accused the government of employing Machiavellian tactics to deny them their rightful dues.

They stressed that their patience had worn thin and that they were prepared to take necessary action to ensure their demands are met.

The unions reiterated their commitment to protecting the rights and welfare of their members, urging the government to act swiftly to avoid disruption.

They called on the Ministry of Finance to honour its commitments and avoid the impending industrial action.

“The Unions have given the government (Ministry) up to the close of work on Thursday, August 8, to release the letter. Failure to do so will result in the Unions being forced to take industrial action on the 9th of August 2024. The SSA-UoG, FUSSAG, and TEWU (TUC) are committed to fighting for the rights of their members and will not rest until justice is served.”

“The Fair Wages and Salaries Commission has done what is needed by writing to the Ministry of Finance for payment to be effected. We have tried to engage the Ministry on several occasions to release a letter to that effect so our members could be paid, but the Ministry has refused,” an excerpt of their statement said.