The Referees Committee of the Ghana Football Association in consultation with the Assessors and Classification Panel have approved a list of Thirty(30) Ghanaian match officials for next month’s FIFA/MA ELITE Online Course.

The FIFA course will run from 30th September to 2nd October 2020.

The list includes Twenty FIFA Referees and Ten Class One Referees as well as 15 center referees and 15 assistant referees.

GFA Physical Instructors, Anthony Tetteh-Opae, Augustine Fugah and Vivian Aggor who are responsible for the Training Theory and the fitness of referees and their training will be in charge of the physical and endurance test of these referees.

The referees will undergo an individual confinement test on Core & Static and YOYO Test before the main course in September.

The physical test that normally takes place at one location will now take a new turn, as referees will go through the session on their own through a central monitoring system due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Below is the full list of referees selected for the course: