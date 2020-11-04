1 hour ago

With barely one month to the 2020 general elections, some 300 members of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) in the Eastern Region have defected to the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP).

This was after the Vice President, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia addressed separate durbars during his campaign tour of the region.

Explaining the rationale behind the defection, the leaders of the group told the Vice President that their lives have been impacted positively by the policies of the NPP government.

The groups also urged other NDC members to consider switching camp as they believe in the country's brighter future with President Akufo-Addo.

“We were made to believe in 2008, 2012 and 2016 that the campaign promises by His Excellency Nana Addo Dankwah Akufo-Addo were just empty talks and that he was desperate to become president but we've witnessed what Nana Addo has done in this 4 years. We've benefited from his good works,” said one member from Donkokrom.

The Eastern Regional NPP Chairman, Mr Kingston Akomeng Kissi who received the members on behalf of the Regional executives welcome them and assured them that the NPP will never betray or abandon them.

Mr Kissi urged them to join hands with the party to help make Ghana a better place for all.

Addressing the members, Vice President, Dr Alhaji Mahamudu Bawumia urged them to change their voting pattern in the upcoming general elections.

He explained that the people of Afram Plains have voted for one party for 28 years which hasn’t yielded any positive development for their area.

“We vote for development. Your NDC Member of Parliament is supposed to lobby for developmental projects for you. But your voting style has not helped your development, the people you vote don’t care for you. For 28 years and you’re still not developing.” he said.