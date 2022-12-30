11 hours ago

The founder and leader of the Prophetic Hill Chapel, Prophet Nigel Gaisie has indicated the readiness of him and other prophets to call the bluff of the Ghana Police Service over the communication of prophecies.

Prophet Nigel Gaisie argued in an interview on Power FM that prophets are the mouthpieces of God and that controlling them is akin to putting a check on God which is not possible.

He insisted that God has so far given him 47 prophecies to communicate to Ghanaians on 31st December watch night.

Nigel Gaisie says that the number is likely to increase as he continues to prepare for what he believes will be a mega service.

“We are not scared of the prophecies because we speak the mind of God not humans. Already God has revealed 47 things to me and there could be more. Before midnight Saturday, we could get more.

“God has revealed a lot of things to me and I’m not alone. Other prophets have also received prophecies. We are ready to speak the minds of God so Ghana police should avert their minds to the serious in the country and leave the prophets and church to do the work of God.

“If the spirit of God is in you, you say it as it is, you don’t get scared. There will be prophecies on Ghana, South Africa, Nigeria, and England. We have prophecies on IGP. Prophecy number 14 is about the IGP. I’ve seen something about him so I will say it. I’m surprised he is acting that way because he is Pentecostal,” he said.

Prophet Nigel Gaisie also offered his view on how ‘fake’ prophets can be distinguished from genuine ones.

He mentioned that the accuracy of prophecies and the boldness of the prophets are some of the ways Prophets could be determined in the country.

"The best way to differentiate between fake and real prophets is whether their prophecies manifest. No prophet has a 100% record on prophecies. It can never be 100% because we pray against some of things and we also sometimes see things halfway. The sign of boldness is also another factor," he said.

Source: Ghanaweb