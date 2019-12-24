38 minutes ago

A 32-year-old man has reportedly been knocked by speeding vehicle on the Kasoa-Winniba highway, killing him on the spot.

Eyewitnesses say, Isaac Kobbi, popularly known as Sika Gari, was crossing the highway from one side to the other at Kubease when the unexpected occurred.

A report filed by Adomonline.com said the Honda saloon car with registration number GW 436-18, was travelling from Accra to Cape Coast.

The incidence was said to have occurred at Fetteh Bus Stop but the victim’s body was said to have rolled several metres away from the original spot.

The driver of the vehicle, according to eyewitnesses, has since been handed over to the Breku Police Command.