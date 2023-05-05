2 hours ago

A 33-year-old man has been arrested by the Metropolitan Police in the UK on suspicion of murdering a Ghanaian woman, Johanita Dogbey, near Brixton O2 venue.

The woman stabbed to death in broad daylight was ‘on the phone with her grandmother on the way home after buying a birthday present’, a shocked neighbour has said.

The victim, in her 30s, was walking along Stockwell Park Walk in Brixton just after 4 pm on Tuesday when she is believed to have been approached by a man from behind who attacked her.

Police said that at this stage of the investigation, there is no information to suggest the victim and the man were known to each other.

A neighbour close to the family described how the victim’s grandmother heard a ‘terrible scream’ before the phone dropped to the floor at the time of the attack.

The victim, believed to be of Ghanaian descent, was on her way to a birthday celebration at her flat where she lives with her mother, father, brother and sister.

‘He said his daughter had gone to buy a present for her mother and was on her way home.

‘She was on the phone to her grandmother when she was attacked,’ the neighbour said, according to the Evening Standard.

The grandmother reportedly heard a ‘terrible scream’ before the phone dropped to the floor. Relatives then attempted to phone back the woman but had no response.

The neighbour said they were at the scene with the woman’s father yesterday evening.

In a conference this afternoon a police officer said: ‘Officers were swiftly on scene along with the London Ambulance Service. The 31-year-old victim was treated but very sadly died at the scene.

‘Her family are aware and are being supported by specialist officers. Our thoughts are very much with the family as they struggle to come to terms with this tragic news. At this time we are not naming her.

‘I know this incident will cause concern in the local community and wider and want to reassure the public that we have committed significant resources to the investigation.

‘Detectives from our specialist crime command are carrying out a detailed review of the area. there are more resources local officers will be patrolling in the area. i would encourage anyone to report suspicious behaviour.’

Source: Dailymail