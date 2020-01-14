1 hour ago

A total of 34 persons have been confirmed dead in a highway accident which occurred on the Cape Coast -Takoradi highway Tuesday dawn.

The accident which occurred around midnight involved two buses.

Graphic Online understands among the dead are 20 males, 11 females and three children.

The accident according to Graphic Online's Central Regional reporter, Shirley Asiedu-Addo occurred at Dompoase in the Komenda-Edina-Eguafo-Abirem (KEEA) Municipality.

The two buses are a Man Diesel with registration number GR 5704-18 which was travelling from Takoradi towards Cape Coast and a Hyundai bus with registration number GN 3780-10 from Cape Coast towards Takoradi.

They reportedly crashed head-on at a junction.

peacefmonline