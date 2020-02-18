1 hour ago

The Bono regional Chairman of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP), Kwame Baffoe aka Abronye DC claims that about 350 people died in Galamsey related activities under the leadership of former President John Dramani Mahama.

According to him, the effect of galamsey related issues under the NDC regime was huge as compared to NPP Administration, adding “a lot of people lost their life due to galamsey activities between 2013 and 2015.”

To him, the opposition NDC and former President Mahama have no credibility to talk about galamsey issues in the country.

Speaking on Okay FM’s Ade Akye Abia Programme, Abronye DC emphatically affirmed that over 350 people died in Galamsey Pit under former President Mahama administration.

“If the NDC is writing to UN then they should also write to the international criminal court that the former president who doubles as their flag bearer also tries to sell Ghana’s Bauxite to his brother… How was river pra when it was handed over to NPP…Galamsey saga was one of the major security threat under their regime..it was killing a lot of people especially the youth in part of the Ashanti and Brong Ahafo region… The one who stops the fight to allow people to die and the one who keeps fighting the menace, between them who should be applauded,” he quizzed.

The opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) has called for the removal of President Akufo Addo as Co-chair of UN SDGs advocates over his “failed “ fight on illegal mining.

Communications officer of the party Sammy Gyamfi Sammy challenged the Akufo-Addo-led government to account for all the excavators that have been seized in fight against illegal mining also known as galamsey.

According to him, government in its own 2020 budget stated that about 900 excavators have been confiscated so far and not 500 as is being claimed by government.

Speaking at a press conference at the banks of the Twifo Praso River in the Central region, Mr. Gyamfi said the NDC will petition the UN over President Akufo-Addo’s appointment as co-chair of the SDG Advocates following his ‘failed’ fight on illegal mining.

“The NDC further demands, that the Akufo-Addo Government as a matter of urgency, should fully account for all items seized as listed at paragraph 801 of the 2020 Budget Statement presented to Parliament. We insist that a public exhibition of all 900 excavators, 2,779 weapons and ammunition and the 4,045 other mining equipment confiscated must be held in the spirit of transparency and to the benefit of all Ghanaians. We are terrified at the prospect of all these weapons finding their way into the hands of hoodlums belonging to NPP vigilante groups in an election year.

“More importantly, we hereby serve notice, that the NDC shall in the coming days, petition the UN Secretary General, Antonio Guterres, to revoke the appointment of President Akufo-Addo as Co-Chair of the SDG Advocates,” the party said.