The Asokwa Circuit Court One in Kumasi has sentenced four carjackers to 120 years imprisonment, each convict serving 30years in prison.

Twenty-two-year-old Jeffrey Jomoh, aka Jeff; Clifford Opoku, aka Spider, 28years; Prince Opuni and Kwabena Kyei Baffour were convicted for a series of robbery incidents in the Kumasi metropolis.

Before their arrest in 2022, they went on robbery at gunpoint and snatched a car at Kyirikrom in the Ashanti region.

According to the police prosecutor, ASP Stephen Ofori, the convicts have been engaged in a series of crimes before their arrest.

“When they snatch the car, they hand it over to one of the accused persons who has also been convicted Kwabena Kyei Baffour who sells the car in Accra,” he said.

They first appeared before court in February 2023 and were charged with conspiracy to commit robbery, contrary to the law.

The court, presided over by His Worship Frederick Obikyere, convicted all four on three robbery cases and sentenced them.

The police prosecutor says this should serve as a deterrent to people who have plans to commit such robbery.

Mr. Kwabena Appiah, whose car was snatched at gunpoint, expressed satisfaction with the sentencing.

He told JoyNews upon his return home from work, the armed robbers attacked him and threatened to kill him if he refused to give his car to them.

“From there I filed a report to the police for them to commence investigation and finally processed them to court for this final ruling,” he said.

He is happy with the years handed for the convicts to serve in jail.