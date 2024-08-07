1 hour ago

Four people have been reported dead following communal violence in Zogbee, Mion District, Northern Region.

JoyNews cannot independently confirm the figures, but Alhassan Abukari, the assemblyman for the Sambu Electoral Area, confirmed the deaths.

Mr Abukari stated that the disturbance stemmed from a dispute over a parcel of land. The Regent of Mion, Alhassan Abdulia Mahamadu, had allocated the land for a mechanisation centre.

However, when attempts were made to clear the land for construction, some community members resisted, leading to violence.

Mr Abukari mentioned that the police had earlier attempted to resolve the issue but were unsuccessful.

“I called the police in the morning, and we went there, but we could not solve the issue, so they left,” he told JoyNews.

He added that the people of Zogbee claimed they were farming on the land, but the land was found to be fallow.

“The people said they were farming on the land, but when we visited, it was not being farmed, and the police can confirm that,” he added.

The Sambu Assemblyman reported that gunshots were later heard in the community, resulting in the deaths.

The District Chief Executive for Mion, Mahama Samuel, confirmed one death and mentioned that he saw the body while returning from a community visit.

He arranged for the body to be moved to Yendi Hospital and later received reports of two additional bodies found.

Mr Mahama stated that the military and police have been deployed to the area, with more reinforcements expected.

Earlier in the day, residents expressed fear that the attacks could escalate if security forces were not present and active in the community.