Four persons are in critical condition and receiving treatment at the Winneba Trauma and Specialist Hospital in the Central Region following a car crash on Sunday, June 27, 2021.

The crash, which involved a Toyota Fortuna vehicle and a Mitsubishi pickup, occurred at the Mustapha Plus Junction, near Gomoa Okyereko on the Accra Cape Coast stretch at about 4:30 pm.

Police sources say the Mitsubishi pickup, which was headed for Winneba was transporting food for an engagement ceremony, while the Toyota Fortuna was headed for Accra from Winneba.

Although police have launched an official probe, preliminary investigations indicate that excessive speeding on the part of both vehicles caused the accident.

A similar incident in February 2021 left at least two people, identified as Dutch nationals dead.

The driver of that vehicle, a Toyota Prado with registration number GN 3966-17, a Ghanaian in his late 30sm however survived but was in critical condition.