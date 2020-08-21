2 hours ago

Former National Organizer of the main opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), Kofi Adams says it is shameful for the Vice President Alhaji Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia to list the Tema, Pokuase and the Obetsebi-Lamptey interchanges as part of the NPP’s infrastructural achievements.

According to him, even though the construction of the aforementioned interchanges is taking place in the Akufo-Addo led NPP Government, the contract terms and capital for these projects were executed under the Mahama led NDC Government before it left power in 2016.

“When it comes to infrastructure, I have heard that the Vice President saying that they undertook the Tema Interchange, they are undertaking the Pokuase Interchange and that of the Obetsebi-Lamptey Interchange; he has no shame, otherwise he will not say that. This is because even though it is taking place under NPP, it is not the NPP government that did the groundbreaking work for them to be constructed,” he slammed.

Commenting on the NPP’s Results Fair & Town Hall Meeting on Okay FM’s Ade Akye Abia Morning Show, the NDC Parliamentary Candidate for Buem Constituency said that denying the role of John Mahama is like saying that former President Kufuor did not play any role in the lead-up to the construction of the N1 Highway.

“It is like saying that President Kufuor did not play any role in the construction of the N1 Highway; even though he did not finish all, when Prof Mills was going to commission the road, he invited him and gave him the credit,” he said.

“The Bui project, he did not complete it but we gave him the credit for the project but you have come to meet already prepared meal and you want to take credit for dishing out the food. Is this not another way of lies? They should tell us exactly what they did between 7th January 2017 to March for the Tema Interchange to be constructed? Everything has been done by President Mahama before the NPP came to power,” he said.

He revealed that the only role of the Akufo-Addo government played in the construction of the Tema Interchange was to sign the contract after the NDC had done the necessary documentation before leaving office in 2016.

“The designs of the Interchange and everything was done by the NDC government because before you can ask for the money the people will need to see your design and the cost of the project. We did the costing of the project and the only thing they did was to sign the agreement”

“The rail line from Tema to Akosombo, apart from the fact that they have changed the endpoint from its original point, what else did they do about the rail line? Everything had been secured and all they needed to do is to follow the process. The project has even delayed meanwhile you did not play any role in the facilitation of the project; they did not do anything about it,” he added.

Peace FM