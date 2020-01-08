20 minutes ago

Executive Director of the National Identification Authority (NIA) has directed that four persons involved in registration malpractice should be dismissed.

Prof Ken Attafuah’s comes after five persons were arrested by the police and slapped with charges of engaging in registration malpractices during the Authority's registration exercise in the Ashanti Region.

A statement issued by Francis Palmdeti, Head of Cooperate Affairs, Wednesday said, “the conduct of its aforesaid registration officials is in breach of the relevant provisions of the Public Service Code of Conduct.”

The four persons are Kenneth Sarfo Boateng – Commissioner for Oaths (CFO), Church of Christ Registration Centre, Nyinampong, Asante-Mampong; Ransford Omane Osei – Mobile Registration Workstation Operator (MRWO), Ampaabame Registration Centre near Ejisu; De-graft Osei Mensah – Supervising Registration Officer (SRO), Kentinkrono M/A Primary School Registration Centre at KNUST; Emmanuel Edusei Poku – District Registration Supervisor (DRS) Kentinkrono M/A Primary School Registration Centre at KNUST and Kwabena Dan, a resident of Nyinampong.

The statement said all five suspects have been granted bail while assisting police with investigations.

Widespread reports of challenges with the Ghana Card registration in the Ashanti Region drew an apology from the National Identification Authority (NIA).

Long queues, stolen equipment, slow and delayed process, amid allegations of extortion by registration officials characterised the exercise.

Complaints come on the back of three missing laptops belonging to the Authority used for registration exercise at Aboabo in the Asokore Mampong Municipality.

