1 hour ago

Four delegates of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) have been arrested for obstructing the party’s constituency elections in Okaikwei South.

The governing party today began its election of new executives to fill up various positions at the constituency level.

In Okaikwei South Constituency, some delegates threatened to halt processes that would see to the success of the election.

According to the aggrieved persons, over 430 names have been deleted from the register. They argue that despite this, those affected should not be prevented from voting.

In view of this, the delegates massed up on the road, blocking the vehicle of the Electoral Commission (EC) officials being escorted by the police from gaining access to the voting grounds.

The Police then intervened. This resulted in fisticuff between some of the police officials and the delegates.

Some delegates resorted to pelting stones to prevent the Police from ensuring the election takes place.

The Police resisted and in the end, four of the delegates were picked up.

According to reports from JoyNews’ Kwesi Parker-Wilson, the vehicle conveying the EC officials finally gained access to the Prince of Peace School at Bubuashi.

The EC officials have set up to commence the NPP constituency elections.

Source: myjoyonline