2 hours ago

The four police officers and one other civilian, who have been arrested over their alleged role in recent bullion van robberies in Ghana, will be put before court today, Wednesday, March 9, 2022.

This was disclosed by the Director-General in charge of Police Public Affairs, DCOP Kwesi Ofori on the Citi Breakfast Show on Wednesday, March 9, 2022.

The five were picked up at their hideout after a police intelligence raid at Borteyman near Ashaiman, on Tuesday.

“This morning the four policemen and their civilian counterpart in the bullion van robbery activities will be sent to court and the police administration is determined not to provide any cover for any policeman involved in such acts and that we will continue to provide general security in the country”, DCOP Kwesi Ofori said.

The raid also led to the death of two other police officers during an exchange of gunshots.

The two, according to police, had earlier been arrested in connection with the bullion van robberies.

The deceased officers are, Constable Randolph Ansah and Lance Corporal Stephen Kwaku Nyame.

“During the raid at Borteyman, near Ashaiman, there was an exchange of gunshots and two policemen, No. 58284 Constable Reindolph Ansah and No. 53549 Lance Corporal Stephen Kwaku Name who had been arrested in connection with the Bullion Van Robberies, were shot and were pronounced dead on arrival at the Police Hospital where they were rushed for treatment. Some other suspects believed to have sustained gunshot wounds managed to escape the scene”, the police said in an earlier statement.

The bullion van attacks in question occurred at Kingsway, Baatsona, Jamestown and North Kaneshie (Industrial Area) between 2021 and 2022.

Our officers involved in bullion van robberies won’t be shielded

The Ghana Police Service says it would not shield its men who are found culpable of breaking the law.

“The police administration will not protect anyone who does wrong in the service.”

“The public should see this as a plan of policing ourselves and dealing with our own in such unfortunate situations. We will ensure that we will carry the spirit and aspirations in terms of protection and better security”, DCOP Kwesi Ofori assured.

Source: citifmonline