Board games have been around for many years and are spread all over the world. Some of the most popular board games have been digitized and have won the hearts of many gamers.

You can play a computer version of your favorite board game offline or enjoy them online on Game Karma.

Top 4 video games based on board games:



Memoir’s 44 Online

Release date: 2011

Genre: Turn-based strategy, simulation

A great online PC adaptation of the popular World War II-themed turn-based board game that takes you through the greatest battles of the biggest conflict in the history of mankind. A lot of different scenarios, which take an average of 15-20 minutes of time. At the same time, despite the short duration of the game, everything is played quite cheerfully. During one battle, the player will need to adapt to the changing state of affairs and try in every possible way to use the skills of the units, cards, as well as the features of the selected nation.

Elder Sign: Omens

Release date: 2011

Genre: Strategy

The computer version of the famous board game "Arkham Horror", designed for one player. Unlike the original "tabletop", the mechanics are simplified here, but characters from add-ons are added. The gameplay is based on dice rolls in order to obtain certain combinations. The entire game takes place in the universe of the writer Howard Lovecraft, where four heroes must stop the awakening of one of the ancient gods. Unlike the original board game, this project has several modes that bring a tangible variety to the gameplay.

Ticket to Ride

Release date: 2012

Genre: Strategy

High-quality transfer of the famous board game about the construction of railways in digital form. At first glance, the game seems quite simple - collect cards of cars of various colors for yourself and make routes between points while completing tasks. The longer the path, the more points you get. However, there will be four of you on the field, and each of the players will have at least two tasks (of course, you will not know about the tasks of other players or the type of cards in their hands).

The game skillfully balances on the verge of greed and fear, when everyone has to predict the actions of opponents. An excellent project that does not require a lot of time, but at the same time, it forces you to actively apply logic and tactics.

Small World 2

Release date: 2013

Genre: Indie strategy

In "Small World", there is an exciting gameplay and a minimum entry threshold. One game is played by 2 to 5 people. At the beginning of the game, everyone chooses a race and receives a certain number of abilities, as well as creatures. Creatures are laid out on the field in turn. At the same time, you can occupy empty regions or knock out rival tokens from occupied ones. Each region brings one coin per turn. Whoever collects the most coins per game wins.