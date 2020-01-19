2 hours ago

A specialist at the Mamprobi Polyclinic Obstetrician and Gynaecologist Dr. Benedict Afare has underscored the need for women to undergo screening towards early detection of cancer through screening and effective treatment options.

The medical practitioner said four women die as a result of cervical cancer daily and 1,500 annually.

The Head of OBS and Head of Pregnancy School Graduation disclosed the statistics are serious but the good news is that the condition is highly preventable.

Appearing on Frontline on Rainbow Radio 87.5Fm, the doctor said women must seek early treatment so they stay alive.

He also encouraged those who are not diagnosed with the condition which is caused by the Human Papilloma Virus (HPV) to go for the vaccination.

He disclosed in the show that they have put in place plans to vaccinate young people who have not been exposed to the HPV so they are protected from the condition.

Cervical cancer incidence rate in Ghana is among the highest in the world – Low knowledge level, poor attitude and health beliefs are known to account for the low level of cervical cancer screening and awareness in Ghana.

He asked women to get themselves tested and treated when diagnosed and also to always report to the health facility when they detected any unusual changes on their skin.