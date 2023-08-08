6 minutes ago

Derek Asamoah, a former striker for the Black Stars, has proven that age is just a number as he continues to actively play football at the impressive age of 42.

Over the weekend, Asamoah demonstrated his enduring skill and goal-scoring prowess by netting a brace for his lower-tier English side, New Salamis, during the preliminary round of the FA Cup.

Asamoah's remarkable feat is made even more extraordinary by the fact that his two children are also footballers, actively participating in various divisions of the English football scene.

While his son, Maleace Asamoah, made his debut for Fleetwood Town, Derek was simultaneously making his presence felt on the pitch for New Salamis.

The veteran striker, who gained recognition for his memorable goal at Anfield in 2015 when playing for Carlisle, remains a pivotal player for non-league side New Salamis.

Asamoah's journey in football started at the Protec Football Academy in North London, where he honed his skills before making his mark in the semi-professional scene with Hampton & Richmond Borough and later Slough Town in 2001.

On the international stage, Asamoah proudly represented Ghana.

In October 2006, he made his debut for the Ghana national football team in friendlies against Japan and South Korea.

He continued to contribute to the national team, making a total of four appearances.

A defining moment in Asamoah's international career came on November 15, 2011, when he scored his first international goal against Gabon, securing a dramatic 2-1 victory for Ghana in stoppage time.

As New Salamis prepares for a replay of the FA Cup preliminary round against Redbridge FC, fans eagerly anticipate witnessing Derek Asamoah's continued impact on the pitch.

His remarkable journey and enduring success serve as an inspiration to football enthusiasts worldwide, showcasing the timeless magic of the beautiful game.