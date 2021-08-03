Forty-three players have been invited as the Black Stars ‘B’ team commence camping ahead of their upcoming assignments.

The invited players are expected to report to the Ghanaman Soccer Centre of Excellence in Prampram on Wednesday August 4.

Below are the invited players:

Goal Keepers

Richard Attah

Hearts of Oak

Razak Abalora

Asante Kotoko

Danlard Ibrahim

King Faisal

Stephen Kweku

Richard Baidoo

Olympics

Karela fc

Right Back

Fatawu Mohammed

Hearts of Oak

Philemon Baffour

Dreams FC

Simon Martey

Ebusua Dwarfs

Left Back

Ibrahim Imoro

Asante Kotoko

Dennis Korsah

Ebusua Dwarfs

Yakubu Shaibu

Kotoku Royals

Center Back

Rashid Mohammed

Eleven Wonders

Robert Addo

Hearts of Oak

Konadu Yiadom

WAFA

Ismail Abdul Ganiu

Asante Kotoko

Ibrahim Abdlah

Terry Yegbe

Dreams FC

Vision FC

Defensive midfield

Benjamin Afutu Kotey

Hearts of Oak

Razak Kasim

Olympics

George Asamoah

Ebusua Dwarfs

Maxwell Arthur

Dreams FC

Central Midfield

Salifu Moro

Bechem United

David Abagna Sandan

Ashantigold

Offensive Midfield

Gladson Awako

Olympics

Salifu Ibrahim

Hearts of Oak

Augustine Boakye

WAFA

Rashid Nortey

Medeama SC

Frederick Ansah Botchway

Hearts of Oak

Wingers

Jonah Attuquaye

Legon Cities

Enock Asubonteng

WAFA

Emmanuel Gyamfi

Asante Kotoko

Samuel Ashie Quaye

Olympics

Daniel Barnie Afriyie

Hearts of Oak

Victor Oduro

Dreams FC

Augustine Boakye

Kotoku Royals

Attackers

Kwame Peprah

King Faisal

Diawise Taylor

Karela United

Stephen Amankona

Berekum Chelsea

Maxwell Abbey Quaye

Olympics

Prince Opoku Agyemang

Medeama SC

Abdul Rauf Salifu

Alhassan Siisu

Accra Lions

Steadfast fc

Attackers

Prince Owusu

Bibiani Gold stars