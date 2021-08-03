Forty-three players have been invited as the Black Stars ‘B’ team commence camping ahead of their upcoming assignments.
The invited players are expected to report to the Ghanaman Soccer Centre of Excellence in Prampram on Wednesday August 4.
Below are the invited players:
|
Goal Keepers
|
Richard Attah
|
Hearts of Oak
|
Razak Abalora
|
Asante Kotoko
|
Danlard Ibrahim
|
King Faisal
|
Stephen Kweku
Richard Baidoo
|
Olympics
Karela fc
|
Right Back
|
Fatawu Mohammed
|
Hearts of Oak
|
Philemon Baffour
|
Dreams FC
|
Simon Martey
|
Ebusua Dwarfs
|
Left Back
|
Ibrahim Imoro
|
Asante Kotoko
|
Dennis Korsah
|
Ebusua Dwarfs
|
Yakubu Shaibu
|
Kotoku Royals
|
Center Back
|
Rashid Mohammed
|
Eleven Wonders
|
Robert Addo
|
Hearts of Oak
|
Konadu Yiadom
|
WAFA
|
Ismail Abdul Ganiu
|
Asante Kotoko
|
Ibrahim Abdlah
Terry Yegbe
|
Dreams FC
Vision FC
|
Defensive midfield
|
Benjamin Afutu Kotey
|
Hearts of Oak
|
Razak Kasim
|
Olympics
|
George Asamoah
|
Ebusua Dwarfs
|
Maxwell Arthur
|
Dreams FC
|
Central Midfield
|
Salifu Moro
|
Bechem United
|
David Abagna Sandan
|
Ashantigold
|
Offensive Midfield
|
Gladson Awako
|
Olympics
|
Salifu Ibrahim
|
Hearts of Oak
|
Augustine Boakye
|
WAFA
|
Rashid Nortey
|
Medeama SC
|
Frederick Ansah Botchway
|
Hearts of Oak
|
Wingers
|
Jonah Attuquaye
|
Legon Cities
|
Enock Asubonteng
|
WAFA
|
Emmanuel Gyamfi
|
Asante Kotoko
|
Samuel Ashie Quaye
|
Olympics
|
Daniel Barnie Afriyie
|
Hearts of Oak
|
Victor Oduro
|
Dreams FC
|
Augustine Boakye
|
Kotoku Royals
|
Attackers
|
Kwame Peprah
|
King Faisal
|
Diawise Taylor
|
Karela United
|
Stephen Amankona
|
Berekum Chelsea
|
Maxwell Abbey Quaye
|
Olympics
|
Prince Opoku Agyemang
|
Medeama SC
|
Abdul Rauf Salifu
Alhassan Siisu
|
Accra Lions
Steadfast fc
|
Attackers
|
Prince Owusu
|
Bibiani Gold stars
Comments