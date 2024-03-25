5 hours ago

Amadou Ba, the candidate representing Senegal's ruling coalition, has reportedly reached out to opposition candidate Bassirou Diomaye Faye to concede defeat in Sunday's presidential elections, according to a government official.

Unofficial results indicate that Mr. Faye has established a significant lead over Mr. Ba.

Mr. Faye, who campaigned on a platform of promising radical change, notably spent ten days in prison prior to the election.

The official announcement of results is anticipated in the coming days, following an election originally scheduled for last month.

This election comes after a period of political unrest in Senegal, one of Africa's most stable democracies, triggered by outgoing President Macky Sall's attempt to postpone the election until December.