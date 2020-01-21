3 hours ago

46 year-old Akorli Ameh is in police custody for allegedly killing a young man nicknamed ‘Rapperholic’ 33, at Franco Estates, suburb of Accra.

The suspect is said to be an electrician while the wife is a trader.

The deceased, according to the Accra Regional Police Public Relation Officer [Pro], D.S.P Afia Tengeh, was caught red-handed by Akorli ‘bonking’ his wife [name withheld] in a toilet opposite his house at Franco Estate at ACP Junction.

“Akorli reported himself to the police on January 27, 2020 [the same day he committed the crime] and narrated the incident to the police. According to him, he met the deceased having sex with his own wife in their toilet opposite the house when he returned from work,” D.S.P Afia Tengeh told Peace FM’s reporter, Isaac Oduro.

The pit latrine, according to our reporter, is a wodden structure cited a few metres away from the house.

According to the police, the wife fled the scene upon seeing her husband, but the deceased was unlucky in his escape attempt.

“The deceased attempted to flee but Akorli kicked him to the ground and he allegedly hit his head against an object and died,” D.S.P Afia Tengeh said.

The suspect, Akorli is currently in police custody assisting in investigation, whiles the body has been deposited at the Police Hospital mortuary awaiting identification and autopsy.

Peacefmonline