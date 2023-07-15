2 hours ago

A 46-year-old Ghanaian man has reportedly been arrested by the Berks County police in Pennsylvania – USA, for allegedly killing a 32-year-old woman believed to be his partner.

According to the Berks County Police, Boakye Harrison was arrested on July 7, 2023, after Fleetwood Police Department officers were called to respond to a domestic violence incident at Middletown Road.

“When officers arrived, they found 33-year-old Winifred Boakye unresponsive. Officials say life saving measures were performed, but the woman died.

“The District Attorney says an investigation showed that 46-year-old Harrison Boakye and Winifred had a physical altercation inside the bathroom of the home,” a report by Local News 21 said.

According to the report, an autopsy on the deceased ruled the death of Winifred Boakye as having occurred through “manual strangulation.”

Harrison Boakye who was taken into police custody following his arrest was charged with first-degree murder, third-degree murder among other additional charges on July 12 2023, and is currently in a Berks County Jail.

Source: Ghanaweb