2 hours ago

The Police have arrested five Chinese nationals in connection with the missing excavators in Ellembelle in the Western Region.

A statement by the police revealed that the five suspects were picked up during a special operation undertaken on the night of September 7, 2022.

This follows the retrieval of one of the excavators and the arrest of five other people, including the District Chief Executive of Ellembelle, Kwasi Bonzoh.

He is expected to appear before the Takoradi Habour Circuit court later today.

Mr. Bonzoh has been charged with five counts.

The charges he will face are assault, conspiracy to assault, resisting arrest and two others.

The other four accomplices also arrested with the DCE were however not granted bail.

Source: citifmonline