Mass testing for coronavirus has begun in five communities in Kumasi which health officials have identified as the hotspots for the deadly virus in the city.

Of the 204 confirmed covid-19 cases and five deaths recorded across the country as at Thursday, Kumasi accounts for nine of them, making it the third city with the highest cases after Accra and Tamale.

Two of the five deaths were also recorded in Kumasi.

Ashanti Regional Health Director, Dr Emmanuel Tinkorang told 3news.com Thursday that they are currently following about 200 contacts which have been traced as having had contact with affected persons.

“We have identified some hotspots communities,” he said, but declined to mention the areas.

According to him, “we are doing mass testing for residents” in those areas.

“So if your sample is requested for testing, don’t be hesitant because it’s for your own safety. The earlier the virus is identified, the easier the treatment,” he appealed.

Dr Tinkorang expressed worry that some people are not adhering to the lockdown directive in Kumasi.

“We still see that people don’t want to adhere by the lockdown directives. It is in your own interest to stay home because anytime you step outside you’re posing risk to others. Adhering to the lockdown directives is the easiest way to contain the virus” he advised.

Meanwhile, the Ashanti Regional Security Council has intensified security measures to ensure compliance with the two-week lockdown which began on Monday in Accra, Tema, Kasoa and Kumasi.

The partial lockdown imposed by President Nana Akufo-Addo is part of measures being taken by government to stop the spread of the coronavirus which has affected over a million people globally and killed thousands more.