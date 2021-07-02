34 minutes ago

Five persons have been arrested by the police in a hotel at Dansoman in Accra with wads of counterfeit foreign and local currencies.

The police also retrieved a pistol, which they believed belonged to one of the suspects.

The suspects, who the police believe were involved in the production of counterfeit currencies, were operating in a room in the Bean Lodge at Dansoman.

The police gave their names as Akwasi Boateng, alias Honourable; Michael Marfo Ohene, alias Ghost; Bismarck Tawiah, Richard Walker and Prince Nketiah.

Tip-off

The Public Relations Officer (PRO) of the Accra Regional Police Command, Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Mrs Effia Tenge, told the Daily Graphic that the police received a tip-off about 3 p.m. last Tuesday about the activities of the suspects.

Immediately, she said, a team of policemen from the Dansoman District Police Command was dispatched to the Bean Lodge, where it arrested the five suspects in one of the rooms in the hotel.

The police found 108 wads of fake dollars, a wooden box containing 34 wads of fake CFA and a number of GH¢200 notes suspected to be counterfeit, with some white powdery substance on them and concealed in an ice chest.

An unspecified quantity of Ghana cedis notes suspected to be genuine were also found in the room.

The police have since taken the statements of the suspects, who were taken to the Dansoman Police Station.

Investigations have commenced into the matter.

Source: graphic.com.gh