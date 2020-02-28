42 minutes ago

What will happen if one combines the ever-growing global interest in African countries, ambitions, and dreams of young people and a bunch of US institutions having something great to offer?

This article is aimed at the popularization of exchange opportunities among Ghanaian students. There are many options for young learners, and surely someone reading this piece will find a fitting one!

US institutions are at the forefront in terms of both research and teaching methods. There are programs in many fields open for learners of different levels.

Whether you are a STEM undergrad or a graduate student majoring in Literature or Education, check out the following options to find the one you are eligible for!

Yet, before discussing the best US-sponsored scholarships for Ghanaian exchange students, it is important to cover some basics.

First Things First

The procedures of getting a scholarship differ depending on the institution one is applying to. There will be sets of required documents to hand in, lots of stress, and some deadlines.

You will get to know lots of new things while preparing for exams and will need to have a good command of English. You will also get to know how to write a statement of purpose, structure a CV, pass a test or two.

Getting into a state-sponsored program might not be a piece of cake, but it is doable. Stories of hundreds of fellow students prove so. Prioritizing, attention to detail and strict adherence to rules will help you take your life to the next level.

Everything starts with thorough research. The best way to find the available programs is by browsing some official websites. You can either check the info provided by the US Bureau of Educational and Cultural Affairs or the US Embassy in Ghana.

These are some of the programs you will find there.

The Young African Leaders Initiative (YALI)

This large initiative is one of the most ambitious programs available to Ghanaian students and young professionals. It started in 2010 during Barack Obama’s administration.

Today, YALI prides itself on being the best fit for any person aged between 25 to 35. It offers all applicants the opportunity to become a part of a large network of leaders who can also work in the regional centers.

The most interesting part of this initiative for students is a fellowship that was renamed in 2014 to honor Nelson Mandela.

Mandela Washington Fellowship for Young African Leaders

This

program

is called the flagship of YALI, and rightly so. This year, seven hundred of progressive leaders among Sub-Saharan youth will have the opportunity to visit and participate in the activities of one of the US colleges or universities.

Upon coming home, they will have an exceptional experience, contacts, and support for professional development.

The main principles of the program are the values of equality (in particular, gender) and diversity. The focus is on three main tracks:



business;



civic engagement;



public management.

So, if the possibility to participate in the Leadership Institute somewhere in the US, attend the Summit in Washington DC and change your life sounds tempting, this one is your option. Thirty-two states, from Nevada to Illinois, are ready to welcome the applicants.

Though the application for 2020 is already closed, keep an eye on the program and study the requirements in the meantime. Usually, the process begins in September, so start preparing for a great journey in 2021!

Fulbright Programs

Let’s talk

Fulbright

now. There are different programs available for Ghanaian citizens. Students who already hold MA or Ph.D. degrees should consider the Fulbright African Research Scholar program.

If you have little to no experience in the US and want to spend from three to nine months in its university working on a specific program, this is your best bet. Start preparing to TOEFL, GRE, and other tests, and choose the institution.

There is also the Fulbright Foreign Student Program, which welcomes graduate students of tertiary, research, or government institutions. The program lasts anywhere between a half a year and 12 months.

Note that almost any Fulbright program takes many rounds and tests. It usually takes almost a year to get a scholarship. The application cycle starts 15 months prior to receiving a grant.

Call for the Young

Now it's time for the options for those who may not be enrolled in college or uni now. If you are 18 years old as of now, consider applying to the

Community College Initiative Program

.

It is aimed at those who just finished high school and have a good command of the English language. There are a few specific fields the program is focused on. These are applied engineering, business management and organization, agriculture, information technology, media, tourism and hospitality management, and some others.

During an academic year in the US, CCI participants engage in academic coursework at one of the US host communities.

Final Words

Today, there are many possibilities to get the best education. If you want to go to the US, experience studying there, and meet many new people - go for it!

Hopefully, this article was beneficial for those looking for state-funded scholarships and willing to go to the US. Now, it's time to apply and get it!