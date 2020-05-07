1 hour ago

A woman believed to be in her 50s is struggling for her life after a robbery attack Wednesday at Afram Plains in the Eastern Region.

The woman who has been suffering from stroke reportedly also lost her son and was returning from the burial service in the Volta Region.

According to the former assemblyman for Donkorkrom Electoral Area Yaw Vidjei, about four different vehicles were attacked after a ferry (panthoo) from the Volta Region alighted at Agodeke around 6:20 pm Wednesday 6th May.

Mr. Yaw Vidjei told Agoo fm’s Ebenezer Kojo Nyavor that several passengers were attacked adding that about eight (8) masked armed robbers led the operation making away with thousands of cedis, valuable items including mobile phones, etc.

He, however, noted that the police could not arrive on time so no arrest was made on the spot.

‘’The victims told me they saw about eight (8) masked armed robbers who were operating as at that time. They blocked the road ordering them to comply to avoid any bloodshed. The woman who was shot is already struggling from stroke and has also lost her son so she was returning from the burial service in Ho,” he stated.

Thursdays are market days at Donkorkrom.

He revealed the traders were visiting Donkorkrom to rest for Thursday which is a market day to buy their goods. He used the opportunity to appeal to the appropriate authorities to be pro-active to ensure rampant cases of robbery attacks are controlled in the area.

Starr FM