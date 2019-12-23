2 hours ago

Ghana international and Celtic defender Jeremie Frimpong has reiterated his desire to remain at the club and win more trophies in Scotland.

The teenage defender joined Celtic from Manchester City in the summer and has already made 12 first-team appearances in all competitions – impressing at right-back.

Speaking to The Daily Record about a possible transfer, Frimpong said this:

No, I’m at Celtic and this is where I’m staying. The fans love me and I love them so I’m staying here.

When I came here I wanted to win trophies and Celtic are the right team to do that with. I thought I’d have to wait a while. I didn’t think everything would happen this quick.

Frimpong has been an excellent signing for Celtic this season. He came in as a young prospect with no senior footballing experience, but has now nailed down his place as the club’s first-choice right-back. His comments also show that he is fully committed to the cause and wants to play for Celtic, which is great to hear.

So many players have used Celtic as a stepping stone to the Premier League and whilst Frimpong may yet do that, it does not appear as though he is looking to make the move anytime soon.