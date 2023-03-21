5 hours ago

A flagbearer hopeful of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Mr. Kwabena Agyei Agyepong, says he is capable of operating a smooth government with fewer ministers.

According to him, the current number of ministers in the Akufo-Addo government is far too much and is taking a toll on the economy.

He says with just 54 ministers and their deputies in total; he can improve the economy and restore confidence in the people.

Mr. Agyepong was speaking in an interview with GBC URA Radio in Bolgatanga.

“We need a new leader who can win the trust of the Ghanaian people. I am very confident that the people need somebody to protect the public purse. This can be done by having a reasonable number of ministers. There are a lot of ministries that should be consolidated. The ministry of aquaculture should be part of agriculture. Transport, aviation, railway, ports and harbour should be transport. It makes no sense to have a ministry of parliamentary affairs. This is how to protect the people’s money,” Mr. Agyepong hinted.

The one-time press secretary to former President John Agyekum Kufuor envisaged a new Ghana with a generational leader who hoped to lead with compassion, courage, competence, and results-oriented.

“We have got to cut the size of our government ourselves. I believe nineteen ministers, each of them having one deputy plus the sixteen (16) Regional Ministers, making up a team of 54, should be enough for a country of fifty-one million people. Those are some of the measures I want to see. We cannot spend what we cannot earn,” Mr. Agyepong concluded.

Mr. Kwabena Agyei Agyepong is currently touring the Upper East Region in a campaign to be elected as the flag bearer of the New Patriotic Party for the 2024 general elections.