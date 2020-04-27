2 hours ago

Former Ghana Black Stars coach, Goran 'Plavi' Stevanovic has eulogized his assistant coach during his stint as coach of the national team Kwasi Appiah.

The Serbian trainer was appointed coach of the Black Stars on the 1st February 2011 after signing a two year contract with Ghana.

He was assisted by former Ghana left back Kwasi Appiah during his tenure and he says he was a good coach and is not surprised Kwasi Appiah rose through to become the head coach of the side twice.

"Coach Kwesi Appiah who was my assistant those days also did a very good job for me and I wasn't surprised seeing him as the head coach for the Black stars and I must admit he did a very good job for the country"he told Ashh Fm in an interview.

After barely 14 months into his two year tenure he was fired as he failed to guide the Black Stars to win the Afcon 2012 after being eliminated by Zambia at the semi final stage.