1 hour ago

The World Health Organization (WHO) has countered claims of 5G spreading Coronavirus in countries around the world.

Recall that the claim gained prominence after being propagated by some influential persons across different sectors.

In a statement released on Friday April 10, WHO stated that virus is being transmitted through respiratory droplets of an infected person who coughs, sneezes or speaks and cannot travel on radio waves/mobile networks.

The International health organization also disclosed that Coronavirus is spreading in many countries that does not have 5G mobile networks.

The statement partly reads;

“People can also be infected by touching a contaminated surface and then their eyes, mouth or nose.

“Most COVID-19 infected persons can recover and eliminate the virus from their bodies.

“If you are infected by the disease, make sure you treat your symptoms.

“If you have cough, fever, and difficulty breathing, seek medical care early, but call your health facility by telephone first.

“Most patients recover thanks to supportive care.

You can be infected with COVID-19, no matter how sunny or hot the weather is. Countries with hot weather have reported cases of COVID-19."