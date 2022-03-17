2 hours ago

The Bawku District Police Command in the Upper East Region has arrested 6 persons over recent disturbances at Baribari-Buabula, a suburb of Bawku.

A gunfire confrontation between the military and residents of Buabula on Wednesday, March 16, 2022, led to the loss of 2 lives.

Five residents who sustained injuries are receiving treatment at Akunye and Vineyard hospitals in Bawku and Pusiga respectively, while three injured soldiers were airlifted to the 37 military hospital for treatment.

Speaking to Citi News, the Bawku District Police Commander, Superintendent Simon Peter Akabati, said the suspects were arrested in connection with the disturbances and shall be put before court soon.

“They are being processed for court for their involvement in the disturbance in the community yesterday [Wednesday]. We will make sure they appear before court soon enough.”

A swoop by the military on Wednesday was met with resistance from residents of the community, resulting in gunfire.

In the process, one civilian was shot dead, while two others sustained injuries.

Three military personnel were also shot in the arm, the foot, and in the back.

They were immediately sent to the Bawku Presbyterian Hospital for first aid and were consequently airlifted to the 37 military hospital for treatment.

Some houses were also torched in the recent violence. Calm has, however, returned to the community, but many residents are still in fear.

Recent tensions in the area led to the arrest of 18 suspects in Bawku following the killing of a horse trader at Gozezi.

The tensions can be traced to December 27, 2021, when there was gunfire in parts of the town after attempts to perform the final funeral rites of a Chief who died about 41 years ago.

The violence resulted in a curfew being placed on the entire township, a ban on smock-wearing, and a ban on the use of motorbikes.

The government has said it is engaging the National Peace Council to find a lasting solution to the disturbances that have characterized Bawku in the past few months.

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo had urged the feuding factions in the Bawku chieftaincy dispute to ceasefire and dialogue.

Source: citifmonline