Six persons have been confirmed dead following an accident that occurred at Mpaha Junction along the Tamale-Buipe highway in the Savannah Region on Thursday, January 21, 2021.

The accident, which also left five persons with various degrees of injuries, involved a Sprinter Benz bus which was traveling from Kumasi to Tamale and a Rhino Kia truck that was also traveling from Tamale to Accra.

According to the police, the accident occurred around 4:48am when the driver of the sprinter bus with registration number "AS 5618 - 18" lost control when the car tyre burst and ran into the Kia Rhino truck with registration number, GN 5316 - 13.

The Savannah Regional Fire Commander, Assistant Chief Fire Officer (ACFO), Mr Kwasi Baffour-Awuah, whose men from the Buipe Fire Station were called in to support in rescuing the victims who were trapped in the mangled vehicle told Graphic Online that bodies of the deceased have been deposited at the Tamale Teaching Hospital’s mortuary while two out of the five injured persons who are in critical condition are also on admission at the same hospital.

He said the deceased persons were yet to be identified.

Source: graphic.com.gh