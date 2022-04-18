8 hours ago

The Police, through a targeted inteligence-led operation between April 15 and April 17, 2022, have arrested six armed robbery suspects in connection with a series of robberies including carjacking in Greater Accra and Central Regions.

The six suspects, Jitbrila Musa alias Danturi, Hussain Sampa, Daniel Acquah, Anthony Sackey, Michael Ojo, and Ade Banjor, were arrested at various locations across the two regions.

“Items retrieved so far from the suspects are 1 locally manufactured gun, 1 foreign pistol, a cache of ammunition, two iPhones, and 4 wristwatches. One of the stolen vehicles has also been retrieved,” Police said in a statement.

The suspects who have admitted during interrogations to their involvement in robberies over the years are helping the police in investigations.

Police further indicated that it has made contact with some of the victims as part of its strategy to give them closure with regards to their unpleasant experiences with these armed robbers.

“We would like to commend the Anti-Robbery Squad at the CID Headquarters for leading this operation.”

“All criminals and their cohorts must advise themselves and know that they can run but they can never hide. The Police will do whatever it takes to come after them and bring them to justice,” the Police warned.

It assured the public of its commitment to providing a peaceful and safe environment for all Ghanaians.

