Nowadays, shopping online is one of the most convenient ways to buy what you need. With just a few taps on your smartphone, you can purchase clothes, food, or the latest gadgets. In addition, the process is usually pretty fast as many online stores offer next-day or even same-day delivery.

Additionally, shopping online provides you with an endless selection of items from different brands and companies. While the myriad of choices is great, it can be overwhelming sometimes. It can also lead you to consider whether you are getting the best products with the best deals.

To ensure you find great deals, here are some tips you can consider when shopping online.

Shop on the Right Day

Shopping online on specific days is a great way to land the best deals. Many sales and special offers drop on certain days of the week so you need to watch out for those. A lot of online stores have special discounts and deals on Wednesdays, Thursdays, and Fridays. But keep an eye for other promos like buy one get one free on other days as well. If you want to get some amazing deals for flights, check airline websites on Sundays when purchasing airline tickets.

In case you prefer to take advantage of online sales just a few times a year, remember to mark your calendar for Black Friday on the Friday following Thanksgiving, Cyber Monday on the Monday after Thanksgiving, and Green Monday that occurs on the second Monday in December. While these sales only happen once a year, the vast majority of online stores participate in these special days. Some brands would have site-wide sales while others have special product deals.

However, you need to be cautious with these once-a-year sale events and not get carried away by buying products you don’t need. Instead, list down items you want to get on sale and look for those specific items when shopping online.

Be Aware of Shipping and Return Fees

Free shipping is one of the most sought-after deals when shopping online. While many stores offer free shipping all year round, some of them require you to purchase a minimum amount to qualify for the freebie. If you don’t reach the particular minimum amount of purchase, you can search for free shipping codes. Another option to avoid high shipping costs and still take advantage of the special online promo is to have your item shipped to the store nearest you and pick up the order yourself. With this option, you might even get the product the same day you ordered it.

On the other hand, if you need to settle shipping costs, check the online retailer’s shipping fees on top of the price of your purchased items. It will give you a good idea of the amount and compare the prices with other online stores’ shipping options. It’s also good to see if the company you’re buying from charges any additional fees for product returns, including restocking or shipping fees, before you settle all your items or check out. This way, you won’t have to pay more for the return postage than you did for the price of the item you purchased—in case you need to return the wrong product.

Purchase Using Discounted Gift Cards

If you are certain you will be purchasing multiple items from one online store, it’s best to buy discounted gift cards and use them to settle your purchases. This is a great money saver, even if you get the gift card at a discounted rate of 10–15 percent. It’s like getting some items for free without paying for everything with your own money. When you purchase gift cards, make sure they are from trustworthy stores or online shops.

Leave Items in Your Online Shopping Cart

Before checking out the items in your online shopping cart, you may want to abandon them and pay for them later on. It can give you more time to think the purchase through, and at the same time, it’s a great way to get some discount coupon codes from the store.

When you leave items in the cart for a couple of days, some sites will send you a follow-up email reminding you about the products. Usually, the email will come with some special offers in the form of a discount coupon to encourage you to check out or complete the shopping process. If you’re lucky, you can get up to a 20 percent discount. So, don’t rush when shopping online. Be patient and you might get a sweet deal.

Use the Right Credit Card

Many credit card companies offer reward programs when you shop at certain stores online, providing you with special deals you can take advantage of in the future. Some credit cards partner with certain establishments like airline companies, hotel chains, and department stores to give out different online offers. For example, a reward program can include earning rebates that you can use next time, getting points for future airline bookings, or receiving special discounts on your next online purchases. So, it’s best to use the cards that will help you earn the maximum rewards.

Check Retailer’s Social Media Sites

Following your favorite stores’ and brands’ social media accounts can also be fruitful when it comes to finding great deals. Many companies announce sales and promos on their social media accounts. Sometimes, they would even give out specific offers or codes to their followers. If you like a certain shop or brand, click the follow button and take advantage of being one of the first people to get notified about special deals.

Shopping online provides a quick and convenient method to buy everything you need. However, the wide selection can have some disadvantages like which shops offer the best deals. By following the tips mentioned above, you don’t just get the chance to take advantage of the special promos exclusive to shopping online but the suggestions can also help you get your money’s worth each time you make a purchase.