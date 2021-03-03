1 hour ago

Ghana Premier League side Medeama SC have appointed Ben Owu as their new goallkeeeper's trainer replacing Eric Amponsah who left his role after the expiration of his contract.

The former Ghana Under-17 World Cup winner signed a three-year deal with the Mauve and Yellows on Wednesday.

Owu is staging a return to Tarkwa three years after leaving for Ashantigold.

He is expected to work closely with the goalkeepers and shape that department.