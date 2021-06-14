1 hour ago

Professor Edmund Sottie, a Principal Research Scientist at the Animal Research Institute of the Centre for Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR), believes the country’s agricultural sector will thrive if the government invests adequately to make it more attractive.

Speaking on the topic ‘Opportunities in agricultural production in Ghana’ as part of the on-air series of the Citi Business Festival, Prof. Sottie said the interest in the sector is dwindling because it is perceived to be unrewarding.

“Ghana has been considered an agrarian country since its infancy because most people have been engaged in agriculture, especially in the crop field, both the cash and food crops sectors. When I was doing my bachelor’s degree, we were told that over 40 percent of our population engage in agriculture and its related industry. The percentage has gone down a bit.”

“Basically, we realised that many Ghanaians are engaged in one form of farming or the other, and there is a need to find out how to make it more efficient such that it will be sustainable enough for people who engage in it. Our rural folks who engage in farming are considered the poorest in the country. We need to look into it and repackage it into a proper income generation venture that will afford them a decent life enough.”

