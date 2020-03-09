4 hours ago

Ashanti Regional Secretary of National Democratic Congress (NDC), Kwame Zu, claims the seat reserved for his party’s flagbearer during Ghana’s 63rd Independence Day celebration held in Kumasi over the weekend, does not befit the status of a former President.

He accused organizers of the ceremony of being discriminatory in the selection of chairs reserved for Ex-Prez John Dramani Mahama, who incidentally did not show up at the function.

“The chairs (seat) reserved for former presidents were different from each other, with that of former President John Mahama clearly of inferior quality. What former President Kufour sat on was obviously for distinguished personalities; perfect for people of higher authority."

“Why then would they have to reserve a barbering salon chair for ex-President Mahama at such an occasion? It doesn’t show respect!” he fumed in an interview on NEAT FM’s morning show ‘Ghana Montie’.

Former President Mahama’s absence at the 63rd Independence Day celebration in Kumasi has generated several discussion on social media when a picture went viral of the vacant chair reserved for him.

Some political watchers, especially members of the opposition NDC, believe it was a deliberate anomaly by the State Protocol to reserve a seat for the ex-president, who it is reported, communicated his absence to the organisers, days before the event.

Kwame Zu told host Kwesi Aboagye that the viral circulation of that vacant seat was "aimed at tarnishing the image of their flagbearer" – who he claimed is poised to unseat President Nana Addo in the upcoming December 7, polls.

Source: peacefmonline